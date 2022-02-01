Hamburger icon
Sara’s House store in Hamilton to open new location in Spooky Nook sports complex

FILE: Sara Vallandingham, owner of Sara's House in downtown Hamilton, packs up an online order for shipment Wednesday, March 18, 2020. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

By Journal-News Staff
Updated 23 minutes ago

Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill has announced that a small business in Hamilton will open a second location inside its complex.

Sara’s House, located at Third and High streets, will occupy a 577-square foot space in Mill 2.

The store “has unique products and style making them a perfect fit by bringing new items that are only found at the Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill location,” says a blog post by Spooky Nook.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be a part of the vision and opportunity at Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill! We’re joining a community of other great businesses that will be on site, and that inspires us to create a fresh, new version of Sara’s House. The timing of this happening on our 10-year anniversary is just the icing on the cake,” said Sara Vallandingham, store owner.

Spooky Nook, located on “B” Street, is a $150 million, mixed-use development including a sports complex, convention center, hotel, restaurants, rock-climbing and personal fitness center. It is expected to partially open in mid-April.

PHOTOS: Take a tour of Spooky Nook

About the Author

Journal-News Staff
