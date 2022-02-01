Sara’s House store in Hamilton to open new location in Spooky Nook sports complex

“We couldn’t be more excited to be a part of the vision and opportunity at Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill! We’re joining a community of other great businesses that will be on site, and that inspires us to create a fresh, new version of Sara’s House. The timing of this happening on our 10-year anniversary is just the icing on the cake,” said Sara Vallandingham, store owner.

Spooky Nook, located on “B” Street, is a $150 million, mixed-use development including a sports complex, convention center, hotel, restaurants, rock-climbing and personal fitness center. It is expected to partially open in mid-April.