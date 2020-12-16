NBA prospect from Philippines wants to create basketball academy at Spooky Nook in Hamilton

Sotto, a former member of the Philippines National Team, plans to bypass college basketball and in May became the first international player to sign a contract with the specially formed G League Elite Development Team with other top draft prospects. His Kaiju Academy wants to attract young men, women and teams from across the U.S. and internationally, officials said.

Spooky Nook, in a rebuilt Champion Paper mill, will have more than 20 basketball courts, soccer and football fields, an indoor rock climbing wall, indoor track oval, batting cages, training staff and hotel.

“The City of Hamilton congratulates Kaiju Academy and Spooky Nook Sports on their partnership. A partnership where the term ‘world-class’ comes to mind,” said Hamilton Mayor Pat Moeller. “A world-class athlete creating a world-class academy at a world-class sports complex here in Hamilton.”

“The mission of Spooky Nook Sports has always been to ‘create incredible places for people to gather, develop, play, and compete’,” Spooky Nook Sports founder and owner Sam Beiler said in a news release.

“One of our goals in Hamilton is to create this type of impact that supports local hotels, restaurants, gas stations, and a myriad of small business. The city of Hamilton has a proud history of dedication to the community, a strong and ready workforce, and we are excited to partner with them to rebuild the Champion Mill site and surrounding area.”

