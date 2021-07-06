Spooky Nook plans: Another business commits to Hamilton project as partnerships continue

Dan Bates, president and CEO of the Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce, said Hoskins became interested about three years ago when she accompanied the chamber on a visit to the original Spooky Nook complex near Lancaster, Pa.

“I’m excited that local businesses are having the opportunity to not only do business from the traffic that’s going to be coming into the shops in downtown Hamilton, but to really be a partner on location in that massive facility,” Bates said. “It’s a terrific opportunity partnership.”

At the original Petals & Wicks shop on Main Street, customers already can create their own candles from start to finish, by choosing a scent, pouring the wax and creating a personalized labels on the candle jars.

With 10,000-plus athletes and their families expected to visit on some weekends, Hoskins said hers and other businesses should benefit from their visits while looking for something to do between their games and tournament events.

So far, one event has been announced for Spooky Nook next year: The Model T Ford Club International will host its 65th Model T Tour July 17-22. It likely will draw 200-plus classic vehicles, with a judged car show, driving tours and a movie night at Holiday Auto Theatre, among other events.

Observers have noted it seemed appropriate that those vehicles were being driven around Hamilton during a period when the Champion Paper mill was one of the area’s largest employers.

Spooky Nook announced this spring it has letters of intent for 32 events in 2022.