Pike County massacre trial: Watch Day 13 in court live

The trial is the first time a person has faced a jury for the deaths of the Rhoden family six years ago.

Elliott opted out of having any of her testimony recorded.

On Tuesday, before lunch, Elliott explained to the jury how footprints in blood found at the first scene, where George Sr. and Gary were found dead, were matched to a pair of shoes she found.

Two shoe prints, found in blood amid drag marks in the kitchen of the first scene, were collected by BCI agent Shane Hanshaw in 2016. Matches could not be made between the prints found and any shoe patterns loaded into the BCI database, so Elliott said she went shopping.

She found the print pattern at a Walmart, on a pair of cheap shoes with velcro fasteners and, after checking different sizes, determined the prints were made by sizes 10.5 and 11. Both prints were from a left shoe, she said.

During opening statements, Special Prosecutor Angela Canepa said investigators found a receipt for two pairs of the exact same shoe inside a plastic storage bin when they executed a search warrant on property owned by the Wagner family.

Canepa also said investigators tracked down surveillance footage that shows Angela, George’s mother, purchasing two pairs of those shoes at a Walmart in April 2016, not long before the murders were committed.