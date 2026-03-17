Pickle4Life adds to pickleball popularity in Hamilton; business is on city’s west side

Located between Sims Furniture and Mattress and Dollar Tree, the business also offers a lounge/viewing area with seating for 36 and three televisions, plus snacks and beverages available for purchase.

General Manager Chris Kirn told Journal-News the new business is aiming for “more of a boutique feel” compared to larger, chain-based pickleball businesses. “We’re really trying (for) a grassroots organization,” Kirn said. “We’re not coming from any major franchises, so (we) kind of give it a little more hometown feel with that as well.”

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Pickle4Life offers two membership options: non-member rates are $12 per person, per hour, per court, totaling $48 per hour, with a $15 drop-in fee. Membership rates are $40 for individuals, $60 for couples and $110 per family, with discounted hourly rates of $6 per person, per hour, per court, with a $5 drop-in fee.

Kirn said leagues, tournaments and clinics are coming soon, with training via Pickleball trainer Nicole Sullivan.

“We’re still working out the schedule right now to see what fits best for our operation, and her and her calendar as well,” he said.

Pickleball blends elements of tennis and ping-pong and is played on a court not quite half the size of a tennis court. Players use plastic or composite paddles to hit a lightweight ball with holes back and forth over a net. Games can be singles or doubles.

Points are scored when a team hits a shot the opponent can’t return, or when the opponent hits the ball into the net or out of bounds.

Pickleball was the fastest‑growing sport in the U.S. in 2025 for the fifth year in a row, according to the 2026 Sports & Fitness Industry Association report. The number of players increased from 19.8 million in 2024 to 24.3 million in 2025, according to SFIA.

There are more than 18,000 locations with more than 82,000 courts in the United States, according to USA Pickleball.