New businesses in Hamilton: Where each project stands

With several businesses on Hamilton’s horizon, the city is still experiencing strong momentum across commercial, residential, hospitality and industrial development projects.
That’s according to Aaron Hufford, executive director of development, who said several major investments are moving through financing, pre-construction or active construction phases.
In retail business news, projects that have recently opened or are soon to open include:
- Early Berds Café & Coffee was announced to make its debut March 13 at 202 N. Third St. on the edge of Hamilton’s German Village.
- 7 Brew launched work this month on a new site at 1412 Main St.
- Buffalo Wild Wings GO is expected to open “very soon” at 1426 Main St. in the existing Kroger strip center between Jersey Mike’s and Tropical Smoothie, city officials said Thursday.
- Reading-based Blend Artistry said Thursday it plans to open Salon Blend at 316 Main St. in Rossville Flats in April.
- Pickle 4 Life opened March 2 at 786 NW Washington Blvd.
- QuikTrip plans to wrap up construction at the corner of High Street and Ohio 4 by this summer.
In downtown and mixed-use projects news:
- COhatch is preparing for a mid- to late April opening at 219 High St. following an $8 million investment, with furniture delivery scheduled for Monday.
- The Municipal Hotel is awaiting a lender appraisal to finalize construction financing, while the dual-branded Hilton project at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and North High Street is working through financing for its $28 million investment.
- The Shuler-Benninghofen redevelopment is expected to close on the property this spring, with construction anticipated later this summer, representing another $28 million investment.
- Crawford Hoying plans to begin demolition at the former Cohen Recycling site by June 30, pending award of a $1 million state brownfield grant. The overall project represents a transformational $150 million redevelopment, with demolition targeted for completion by the end of this year.
Hufford said Hamilton’s industrial growth remains “particularly strong.” Here’s a look at progress on several commercial sector projects and recently announced moves expected to come later this year:
- The Advanced Manufacturing Workforce and Innovation Hub at 101 Knightsbridge Drive, celebrated its opening with a February ribbon-cutting ceremony and guided tours. Backed by a $33 million investment from Miami University, Hufford said AM Hub is already being recognized as “a national model for workforce and industry collaboration.”
- SencorpWhite, which is relocating from Sweden and Massachusetts to Hamilton, is set to wrap up construction at 3024 Symmes Road “any day now” following state incentive approval for its $16 million investment, according to city officials. The project will bring 230 jobs and approximately $20 million in new payroll.
- Salvagnini America has secured state incentives for a $6 million expansion adding 28 jobs, with construction expected later this year. The $9 million expansion will retain 118 existing jobs, including 50 jobs across the country, and add $2.6 million to the local payroll.
- Darana Hybrid is preparing permit submissions for a $20 million expansion that will create 55 new jobs.
- The new VA Clinic at 7215 Gateway Ave. opened at the end of January following a $13 million investment and employs between 30 and 50 full-time staff providing comprehensive healthcare services.
“Together, these projects reflect continued confidence in Hamilton’s growth trajectory and long-term economic vitality,” Hufford said.
