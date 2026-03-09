New cafe in Hamilton’s German Village opens this week

Early Berds Cafe & Coffee is scheduled to make its debut Friday in Hamilton.
The seven-day-a-week breakfast and brunch restaurant at 202 N. Third St. on the edge of German Village will serve American breakfast options and feature a European café vibe.
Early Berds is owned by native Hamiltonian Logan Fitzwater, 23, a 2021 Badin High School graduate whose restaurant education includes working for his stepfather, Matt Berding, owner of Berd’s Grill and Bar in Fairfield.
Hours at the new restaurant will be 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekends.
In Other News
1
Trenton City Council limits public comment at meetings
2
Pedestrians struck by vehicle in Middletown
3
Carmagnola and The Grey: A new Hamilton restaurant experience
4
Butler County History: Oxford couple fought for Black students’...
5
Bourbon and Chocolate Festival in Hamilton is back this year with more...
About the Author