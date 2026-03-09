Breaking: Ohio sends data of its 7.9M registered voters to Trump’s DOJ

New cafe in Hamilton’s German Village opens this week

Early Berds Cafe & Coffee is scheduled to open at 202 N. 3rd St. in Hamilton Friday, March 13, 2026. Hours will be 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekends. ERIC SCHWARTZBERG/STAFF

Early Berds Cafe & Coffee is scheduled to open at 202 N. 3rd St. in Hamilton Friday, March 13, 2026. Hours will be 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekends. ERIC SCHWARTZBERG/STAFF
FOOD & DINING
By
16 minutes ago
X

Early Berds Cafe & Coffee is scheduled to make its debut Friday in Hamilton.

The seven-day-a-week breakfast and brunch restaurant at 202 N. Third St. on the edge of German Village will serve American breakfast options and feature a European café vibe.

Early Berds is owned by native Hamiltonian Logan Fitzwater, 23, a 2021 Badin High School graduate whose restaurant education includes working for his stepfather, Matt Berding, owner of Berd’s Grill and Bar in Fairfield.

Hours at the new restaurant will be 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekends.

ExploreCarmagnola and The Grey: A new Hamilton restaurant experience
Logan Fitzwater plans to open his breakfast and brunch restaurant Early Berds Cafe & Coffee at 202 N. 3rd St. in Hamilton. The native Hamiltonian is the stepson of Berd's Grill and Bar in Fairfield. Pictured is Fitzwater in the restaurant space on Sept. 22, 2025. STAFF FILE PHOTO

icon to expand image

In Other News
1
Trenton City Council limits public comment at meetings
2
Pedestrians struck by vehicle in Middletown
3
Carmagnola and The Grey: A new Hamilton restaurant experience
4
Butler County History: Oxford couple fought for Black students’...
5
Bourbon and Chocolate Festival in Hamilton is back this year with more...

About the Author

Follow Eric Schwartzberg on facebookFollow Eric Schwartzberg on twitter

Eric covers the city of Hamilton for Journal-News.com. His previous work includes reporting on southern Montgomery County for the Dayton Daily News. He has been part of the Cox First Media reporting team since 2005. He is a graduate of Ohio University’s E.W. Scripps School of Journalism.