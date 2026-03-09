New cafe in Hamilton’s German Village opens this week

Early Berds is owned by native Hamiltonian Logan Fitzwater, 23, a 2021 Badin High School graduate whose restaurant education includes working for his stepfather, Matt Berding, owner of Berd’s Grill and Bar in Fairfield.

Hours at the new restaurant will be 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekends.