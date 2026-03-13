$35M Kroger Marketplace project in Hamilton: Construction to begin this summer

“The anticipated build schedule is approximately 12 months once ground is broken,” said Aaron Hufford, Hamilton’s executive director of development. “It’s currently advancing through final pre-construction steps necessary before vertical construction can begin.”

That includes Kroger submitting its final plans for building permits, which the company did in late February, city documents show.

Kroger, in February 2025, submitted plans to relocate from its existing location at 1474 Main St. to a nearly 12-acre parcel on North Brookwood Avenue. Hamilton approved those plans in April.

The company purchased the property last December for a little more than $2.9 million under the “Kroger Limited Partnership I” moniker.

It plans to construct the Kroger Marketplace and a parking lot with 485 spaces. The store will employ 325 full- and part-time associates.

A 14-pump Kroger fuel center is slated to be constructed between O’Reilly Auto Parts and a Goldstar Chili that opened last year.

The new Kroger Marketplace will provide area resident with “goods and services not currently available at the existing Kroger” on Main Street, according to a project description.

This project won’t affect the Kroger store at 1450 S. Erie Blvd. (Ohio 4), which serves the city’s east side.

The new store would feature enhanced produce, bakery, deli and meat departments, as well as a Starbucks, Murray’s Cheese and home goods, according to plans submitted to the city.

A double-lane pharmacy drive through will be located on the south side of the building, which will have more than eight stacking spaces and a bypass lane.

The south side of the building is planned to include 16 pick-up spaces for customers preferring to shop online and pick up at the store.

Hamilton City Council voted during its regularly scheduled meeting Wednesday to approve a tax break for the project that will knock 75% off Kroger’s property taxes for the next 15 years.

The company leases its Main Street location, city officials said.

That store opened on Aug. 18, 1989 and is a little more than 67,000 square feet, Kroger spokeswoman Danielle Gentry said Thursday.

“Kroger is building the Marketplace because the company is committed to growing alongside the communities we serve, and the Marketplace format allows us to deliver a broader, more modern shopping experience that meets the evolving needs of today’s customers,” Gentry said.

Hamilton officials have been in discussions with the site’s commercial realtor about potential future uses, according to Mallory Greenham, the city’s chief of staff and its acting economic development director.

“Once Kroger begins construction on their new store, the realtors will be able to market the space as the timing in terms of availability will become much more clear,” Greenham said.