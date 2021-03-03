X

PHOTOS: Middletown Schools hosts celebration memory of 6-year-old James Hutchinson

View Gallery
1 /
News | 19 minutes ago
By Nick Graham

A large crowd gathered at Barnitz Stadium at Middletown High School on Tuesday night in honor of James Hutchinson, the Rosa Parks Elementary School first-grader who police say was killed by his mother last week.

Click through the photos above for scenes from the event.

The death of 6-year-old James Hutchinson

A Middletown woman and her boyfriend face charges after they told police she killed 6-year-old James Hutchinson by accidentally running him over while trying to abandon him and then disposing of his body in the Ohio River.

» Timeline: How the murder case of Middletown 6-year-old James Hutchinson unfolded

» Middletown mother said boyfriend pressured her to abandon kids before 6-year-old son was killed

» ‘I want justice for him’: Father speaks at vigil for Middletown 6-year-old allegedly killed by mother

» Middie community celebrates first-grader’s life: ‘There is a long road of healing’

» ‘He would give hugs to all his teachers’: Middletown school officials mourn first-grader allegedly killed by mother

» PHOTOS: Investigation into the death of 6-year-old Middletown boy allegedly killed by mother

» PHOTOS: Large crowd gathers for candlelight vigil in memory of James Hutchinson

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.