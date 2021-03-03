PHOTOS: Middletown Schools hosts celebration memory of 6-year-old James Hutchinson

A large crowd gathered at Barnitz Stadium at Middletown High School on Tuesday night in honor of James Hutchinson, the Rosa Parks Elementary School first-grader who police say was killed by his mother last week.
The death of 6-year-old James Hutchinson
A Middletown woman and her boyfriend face charges after they told police she killed 6-year-old James Hutchinson by accidentally running him over while trying to abandon him and then disposing of his body in the Ohio River.
