journal-news logo
X

PHOTOS: Inside the Fringe Coffee House in Hamilton

News
By Nick Graham
45 minutes ago

The Fringe Coffee House opened last year at 918 High St. in Hamilton. It has unique decor with murals on almost every wall.

ExploreNew Hamilton coffee house opening today as community gathering space, support for ex-felons

Click through the photos above to see views inside the new business.

Then click on the cards below for more popular photo galleries.

PHOTOS: Demolition Derby draws large crowd at the Butler County Fair

PHOTOS: Inside Octane Outlet, new motorcycle and powersports dealer in former Middletown Target

PHOTOS: Inside Pinball Garage, now open in downtown Hamilton

PHOTOS: Inside look at Butler County’s iconic Soldiers, Sailors and Pioneers Monument

HISTORIC PHOTOS: When canals flowed straight through the heart of Butler County cities

PHOTOS: Inside the new Smoochies, now open on Main Street in Hamilton

In Other News
1
A band with disappearing shows: How 90 Proof Twang adjusted to COVID-19
2
McCrabb: Hamilton bar owner weighs ‘headache’ of growing Queen of...
3
Meet the new supers: 3 new faces now among school leaders as classes...
4
HISTORIC PHOTOS: When canals flowed straight through the heart of...
5
Middletown approves $50K grant for design of possible renovated, new...
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top