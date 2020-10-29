New Hamilton coffee house opening today as community gathering space, support for ex-felons

“We don’t buy into this narrative that some people are lost causes,” Patrick Davis said.

Patrick Davis, an ex-felon who served time in prison, and his wife Sarah are ministers who want to assist those who are trying to rejoin society after their incarceration.

The shop will have six full-time employees who will work two shifts, starting at 6 a.m. and going into the night with live music.

“It will be quite the art space,” he said.

Each employee will receive other kinds of assistance, including education, parenting classes, and addiction-recovery classes. Davis said he was grateful to the many small businesses and people who helped with donations, fundraisers, calls of encouragement and prayer.

Davis believes The Fringe Coffee House will be a place where people of different backgrounds can come together over coffee and a meal.

“We wanted a place that no matter what side of the tracks you’re from or socioeconomic status or political persuasion or race, that you came in here and you saw something that you identified with and could meet people who are different from you,” Patrick Davis said.

The business will also facilitate Fringe Recovery meetings for those battling addiction, GED tutoring, parenting classes, mentorship, and post incarceration counseling, free tattoo removal for those with gang or racist tattoos, financial literacy classes, homeless outreach and more.

It will also feature a studio/art space where the most at-risk kids in the community with limited resources can learn music production, song writing of all genres, including hip hop, how to play an instrument, vocal lessons, professional photography and photo editing and videography and video editing all free of charge.

For more information on the vision and mission of The Fringe Coffee House visit their website: www.thefringecoffeehouse.com