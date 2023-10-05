Pastor indicted for alleged sex crimes involving local minors

A Hamilton County pastor living in Butler County is facing multiple charges alleging he sexually abused minors, according to court records.

Jairo Isidro Thomas Sanchez, 38, was indicted Wednesday by a Butler County grand jury on three counts of gross sexual imposition, all third-degree felonies, one count of abduction, a third-degree felony; four counts of unlawful restraint, a third-degree misdemeanors and six counts of sexual imposition, third-degree misdemeanors.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation in Dec. 2022 at a Lemon Twp. residence when the parents of three alleged victims reported Sanchez had sexually touched children, ages 15 and under.

Assistant Butler County Prosecutor Lindsay Sheehan said the indictment reflects a continuous course of action in both counties while Sanchez was a pastor in the Hispanic community in Hamilton County. It involves alleged crimes against five victims under the age of 16.

The gross sexual imposition indictment alleges sexual contact was with a person less than 13 years old. According to the indictment the alleged crimes happened between June 14 and Dec. 2022.

As of Thursday morning, Sanchez was not in custody and a warrant was issued for his arrest. The case is assigned to Butler County Common Pleas Judge Michael Oster Jr.