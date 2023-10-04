2 arrested after drugs, guns and cash seized from Middletown home

Two men are behind bars after drugs were seized Tuesday morning during a traffic stop and a search of a Middletown residence.

Following the traffic stop, the Butler Undercover Regional Narcotics (BURN) Taskforce, assisted by the Middletown Division of Police, executed a search warrant at an apartment in the 28000 block of Plymouth Street, according to the BCSO.

Found in the traffic stop and in the search were 2.38 grams of fentanyl, 9.15 grams of cocaine, 11 clonazepam pills and 48 pressed fentanyl pills, law enforcement officials said. Two firearms — one stolen — and $4,000 cash were also seized, according to deputies.

Arrested were Ahasai Dubose, 36, of Middletown, for two counts of drug trafficking and two counts of possession of drugs, all fourth-degree felonies and Michael Lewis, 30, of Hamilton, for possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.