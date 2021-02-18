Ohio company offers self-ordered at-home COVID-19 testing options

The state’s COVID-19 positive testing rate has seen a steady decline in the past few weeks. Though vaccines are playing a small part in that decline, state officials and local data show it’s more likely due to people taking the safety protocols more seriously.

Thousands of cases of COVID-19 are being reported by the Ohio Department of Health, though they have dropped from nearly 6,400 new cases reported on Jan. 20 to more than 2,000 new cases reported on Tuesday. More than 1.32 million Ohioans have started the vaccination process with nearly 500,000 completed inoculations.

Kroger nurse practitioner Amanda Flowers prepares Covid-19 vaccines to be administered to school staff Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at Lakota West High School in West Chester Township. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Most tri-state area adults say they’re are following novel coronavirus safety measures, but there is more work to do, according to a recent survey.

The Greater Cincinnati COVID-19 Health Issues Survey was conducted by the Institute for Policy Research at the University of Cincinnati and released by Interact for Health. The survey of 879 adults was conducted between Oct. 7 and Nov. 17 and designed to learn more about the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on Greater Cincinnati, such as their compliance to behaviors to reduce the spread of the virus and intent to get vaccinated.

The self-ordered tests were first made available on Monday, according to Premier Health. Patients can order one of the two COVID-19 tests at the following locations (appointments are required through www.compunetlab.com):

PCR testing:

Atrium Medical Center Drive-Through Collection Location, One Medical Center Drive, Middletown. Open seven days a week, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PCR and antigen testing:

CompuNet Patient Service Center, Tylersville Point Center, 7743 Tylersville Road, West Chester Twp. Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, though they are closed one hour for lunch from 12:30 to 1 p.m.

CompuNet Montgomery Patient Service Center, 11135 Montgomery Road, Montgomery. Open 1 to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and 3 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday.

For more information, contact client services at 937-297-8260.