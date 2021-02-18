Ohio company offers self-ordered at-home COVID-19 testing options

Another option for the public to test for the novel coronavirus is now available through a partnership with Ohio-based CompuNet Clinical Laboratories and Premier Health.
CompuNet has introduced COVID-19 testing without the need for a doctor’s order. They’re available at select locations in southwest Ohio. Both tests are available to adults and minors, though minors need a guardian’s permission, and CompuNet continues to accept doctor-ordered COVID-19 testing.
“Direct access to COVID-19 tests provides an opportunity for an individual who either does not have a physician or prefers the convenience of ordering their COVID-19 lab tests for themselves,” says Teresa Williams, CompuNet COO. “Families are beginning to travel again and there is an interest in COVID-19 testing that is reasonably priced and provides fast results.”
Last month, Fairfield’s DNA Diagnostics Center began offering rapid tests with online registration for $99.
CompuNet’s tests are also available for purchase, and results are sent directly to the patient. The price for CompuNet’s COVID-19 antigen test (detecting certain proteins in the virus) is $60, and the PCR test (detecting genetic material of the virus) is $100.
The state’s COVID-19 positive testing rate has seen a steady decline in the past few weeks. Though vaccines are playing a small part in that decline, state officials and local data show it’s more likely due to people taking the safety protocols more seriously.
Thousands of cases of COVID-19 are being reported by the Ohio Department of Health, though they have dropped from nearly 6,400 new cases reported on Jan. 20 to more than 2,000 new cases reported on Tuesday. More than 1.32 million Ohioans have started the vaccination process with nearly 500,000 completed inoculations.
Credit: Nick Graham
Most tri-state area adults say they’re are following novel coronavirus safety measures, but there is more work to do, according to a recent survey.
The Greater Cincinnati COVID-19 Health Issues Survey was conducted by the Institute for Policy Research at the University of Cincinnati and released by Interact for Health. The survey of 879 adults was conducted between Oct. 7 and Nov. 17 and designed to learn more about the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on Greater Cincinnati, such as their compliance to behaviors to reduce the spread of the virus and intent to get vaccinated.
The self-ordered tests were first made available on Monday, according to Premier Health. Patients can order one of the two COVID-19 tests at the following locations (appointments are required through www.compunetlab.com):
PCR testing:
Atrium Medical Center Drive-Through Collection Location, One Medical Center Drive, Middletown. Open seven days a week, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
PCR and antigen testing:
CompuNet Patient Service Center, Tylersville Point Center, 7743 Tylersville Road, West Chester Twp. Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, though they are closed one hour for lunch from 12:30 to 1 p.m.
CompuNet Montgomery Patient Service Center, 11135 Montgomery Road, Montgomery. Open 1 to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and 3 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday.
For more information, contact client services at 937-297-8260.