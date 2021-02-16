Survey: Most area adults follow some COVID-19 safety measures, but not all

However, less than 60 percent of adults in the region follow all five recommendations of frequent hand-washing, wearing makes indoors and outdoors, using hand sanitizer, and maintaining social distancing.

The survey included people in southeast Indiana counties, nine northern Kentucky counties and eight southwest Ohio counties, including Butler and Warren counties.

Cases statewide and in southwest Ohio have been declining in recent weeks, according to the Ohio Department of Health. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine did not renew the statewide curfew that expired at noon Thursday because of the declining numbers.

“Doctors will say it’s very important to continue to be doing what we’ve been doing,” DeWine said during his Thursday virtual press conference. “Let’s continue to get the vaccine into our arms as quick as we can, but at the same time we’ve got to continue to wear our masks, we got to continue to keep the distancing.”

More than 934,742 total COVID-19 cases have occurred in Ohio, with the 21-day reported case average at 3,846, a number that has been declining. There were 1,799 COVID-positive patients in Ohio hospitals, 369 of whom are in Greater Cincinnati hospitals.

Angie Mantell-Smith wears a mask as she shops at Unsung Salvage Design Company Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020 on Main Street in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

“Recovery from COVID-19 should benefit all of us, but to get there, we all need to be vigilant in wearing masks, washing hands, and when possible, avoiding contact with people outside your household,” Owens said. “And, we should get vaccinated when it’s available to us. In doing so, we will protect our families, friends and neighbors from this dangerous and deadly virus.”

FACTS & FIGURES

More than 9 in 10 (96%) frequently wash their hands.

Nine in 10 (90%) wear masks indoors.

About 9 in 10 (89%) use hand sanitizer.

About 9 in 10 (89%) maintain social distancing.

About 7 in 10 (73%) wear masks outdoors.

More than half of adults in the region (58%) follow all five recommendations.

Source: Interact for Health