Monroe reopening Community Room at library, with COVID-19 restrictions

Mayor Jason Frentzel said it would be enforced on an honor system.

“It should be open for small groups because some people communicate better in person than on video,” said Councilman Robert Routson. “We need to do something for the community and we need to use common sense.”

McElfresh said the Community Room is a city-owned building and has a mask mandate. “I feel bad these groups can’t meet in Monroe,” she said.

Council approved a motion to reopen the Community Room by a 5-1 vote, with Hickman casting the lone no vote.

Waste and recycling services contract

Council approved the final addendum in the city’s four-year old waste and recycling contract with Rumpke that will increase residential waste pickup charge to $10.40 a month per unit and recycling services to $4.16 a month per unit.

City Manager Bill Brock said he has asked the city finance director for an analysis of the Garbage Fund to the Finance Committee for review to ensure that the city is covering those costs with the fees that are being charged to residents.

He said the city currently charges $13.50 per month for these services because city had maintained a large balance in the fund. Brock said this has been reduced over time and the committee will be asked to recommend a new fee to ensure that the city does not have to subsidize the fund from the General Fund.

Brock said the city will rebid the contract for another multi-year contract later this year.

In other business, council: