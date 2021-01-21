Raises approved for non-unionized Monroe workers

Non-unionized Monroe city employees will see a 3% raise this year as part of a pay ordinance recently approved by the city council.
The pay ordinance will also allow employees to continue receiving raises even if their salaries are above newly adopted ranges for their positions. That will affect two employees this year.
Councilman Todd Hickman asked if this is going to be changed each year for those two employees. Mayor Jason Frentzel said the matter would have to go to the Finance Committee for more discussion.
“I think this is ridiculous,” Hickman said. “A policy we have to do is address redlines.”
Renewal of city manager contract
City Council approved a three-year contract for City Manager Bill Brock. The new contract has a base pay of $132,500 and includes possible raises to be approved by the city council.
He also accrues five weeks of vacation per year with any unused vacation leave paid out at the end of each year. The city agreed to make an annual payment of $5,000 into a city-approved deferred compensation plan in addition to insurance and other benefits. Brock has been city manager since 2005.
City considering joining Warren County Tactical Response Unit
Monroe took the first step toward joining a Warren County tactical response team.
Brock said a resolution that saw an approved first reading last week would expand on the current law enforcement agreement to establish a county Tactical Response Unit as a task force under Ohio law, and better define the agreement between the political subdivisions. He said it’s similar to the city’s agreement with the Warren County Drug Task Force. Monroe has been a part of the West Chester Tactical Response Unit since 2015.
Change order approved for new police building
Council approved $295,496 to finalize the construction of the new police facility at 601 S. Main St, a $5.77 million project.