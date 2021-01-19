3 arrested after fight leads to shooting in Middletown

Middletown police were called about 7:15 p.m. to the 1800 block of Glenwood Avenue for a report of about 20 gunshots. Officers found Jordan Vandergriff shot in the leg, according to police.

Vandergriff and Blake Freeman were sitting in a vehicle when they got into a fight with Jose Lopez, police said. After the argument, Lopez, Vandergriff, and Freeman began exchanging gunfire. Vandergriff was struck in the leg with non-life-threatening injuries. All three men were arrested.