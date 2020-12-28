Monroe council questions proposed cost of living increase for some employees

“It’s unbelievable that the city of Monroe is giving such raises,” he said. “This to me is extreme.”

Council will give the proposed ordinance further consideration at its next meeting.

Council also had questions concerning creating a geographic information system analyst and a human resources manager. Brock said there was a need for both positions that were identified by department heads. Currently, the human resources manager duties are split among Brock and two other people with the assistance of a human resources specialist.

During the discussion, Councilwoman Christina McElfresh said there was a more need for a human resources manager than a GIS analyst. Mayor Jason Frentzel agreed with McElfresh and asked if there could be a six-month delay on establishing the GIS analyst.

Brock said the administration will proceed how council wants and that the two positions would return to council as separate ordinances at its next meeting Jan. 12.

In other business, council:

Approved paying $3,785 to DryPatrol LLC for building sterilization in the administrative area after a city employee tested positive for COVID-19. The building was sterilized before employees returned to work in the City Building.

Appointed Councilman Todd Hickman as the city representative to the council to the Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Governments.