Monroe finishes moving all police vehicles to leases: What it costs

Police Chief Bob Buchanan said the city gets a better trade-in value with three-year leases and lower vehicle miles. He said a new cruiser fully outfitted would cost about $49,000 each on the state purchasing contract or several thousand dollars less on a three-year lease.

The department started leasing unmarked vehicles in late 2014 that were delivered in early 2015, Buchanan said. In 2017, the department expanded that to marked cruisers on three-year leases. He said the newer vehicles on shorter leases also help with maintenance costs that usually come about after four to five years of heavy-duty police use.

After this round, Monroe will have a leased fleet of 11 marked cruisers and six unmarked cruisers. The city will only own one marked cruiser for the K-9 officer.

Brock said the city also leases several vehicles for fire administration, public works and code enforcement.

In separate emergency legislation, Monroe council also approved trading in the last four city-owned cruisers in order to lease a total of seven additional marked cruisers, including the last white cruiser in the fleet. The mileage on those cruisers, a 2016 Ford sedan and three 2017 Ford Explorers, range from 61,789 miles to 93,242 miles.

Both actions were designated as emergency measures as the manufacturer is planning on closing the production line down for these vehicles by the end of November.

Councilman Todd Hickman cast the only no votes on both legislative actions.

“The (city-owned) cars we are trading in are about three years old and I believe there are more years we can get out of them,” Hickman said. “I just think we waste too much money.”