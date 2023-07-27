Monroe city manager to resign for a new job

The long-time city manager for Monroe will resign at the start of October.

William Brock, who’s been the city’s top administrator since 2003, has accepted a job with the engineering firm CT Consultants in Blue Ash. The firm was recently ranked in the top 500 design firms in the country by the industry publication Engineering News-Record.

“I have enjoyed my time as city manager of Monroe and am proud of the progress that the city has made in my 20 years in this position,” said Brock, who worked as a senior engineer for the city of Dayton before joining Monroe as assistant city manager in 1999. “I have been able to work with great councils and staff over that time and have built an organization that will be strong into the future.”

Brock was hired on to be the Monroe city manager in 2003, and in the past two decades, he’s led the city through fiscal emergency, population and economic growth, and a global pandemic.

City Council will determine how it will hire a new city manager in the near future but did not provide any details at this time.

“Mr. Brock has been a very effective leader for the city of Monroe,” said Monroe Mayor Keith Funk. “We are grateful for his service and wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

Earlier this year, the Journal-News reported Brock had retired and was immediately rehired under a new contract.

Brock, who is the longest-tenured city manager in Butler County, was eligible for the Ohio Public Retirement System and formally retired on April 30. He was rehired on May 1 and given a new two-year contract. His salary under that new contract his salary was increased to just more than $149,000.