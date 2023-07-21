Monroe Public Works project to cost $3.1M for land, estimated $15M for building

MONROE — The city of Monroe has spent $3.1 million to purchase 105 acres for a new $15 million Public Works facility and future development on Clark Boulevard, according to the city.

The land was purchased on Thursday from Monroe Property LLC for $30,000 per acre. The city is using money from its general fund.

City Manager Bill Brock said the current Public Works facility on 1000 Holman Ave. is not adequate to accommodate the employees, machinery and vehicles that are “important to well-maintained infrastructure.” The new facility, he said, will enable the city to have enough space for employees and safely store its equipment.

The new facility will consolidate operations that are located throughout the city or outsourced, said Gary Morton, Public Works director. This includes water distribution services; the city’s GIS program; equipment and fleet maintenance; and materials storage, he said.

The facility will also be prepared to meet future needs as the city develops a parks and recreation program, Morton said.

The city will soon be issuing a Request for Proposals for a criteria architect to assist with the design-build process and anticipates that the new building will be completed by fall 2025, according to city documents. The size of the new building will be determined through the upcoming design process.

Morton said at this time the city anticipates keeping the existing public works facility on Holman Avenue for storage.

Acreage not used for the public works facility will be considered for future long-term development, said Jennifer Patterson, assistant to the city manager.

“This is an opportunity for the city to invest in the type of well-planned development that encourages fiscal stability and new possibilities for our residents and businesses,” she said.

Jeremy Kraus with CBRE (Cincinnati) represented the city of Monroe, the city said. Si Pitstick and Josh Young from Newmark Grubb Knight Frank (Cincinnati) represented the seller.

In May, City Council approved an authorization for Brock to execute a purchase agreement of real property for $3.1 million for future development and a new $15 million public works facility.

Vice Mayor Christina McElfresh has said the city’s public works building on Holman Avenue is at its “end of life” and it’s more financially responsible to purchase property and build a new facility than continue repairing the old building.

While she admits $3 million is “a lot of money,” it’s important to “invest in our future” and “it’s about improving the lives of our residents.”