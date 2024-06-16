1 dead in single-vehicle crash in Hamilton Sunday

One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Hamilton.

Crews responded to reports of an injury crash in the 2200 block of Stahlheber Road around 3:35 a.m., according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the vehicle was traveling east on Stahlheber Road and “appeared to have rolled over several times.”

At the scene, responders extricated the deceased individual who was trapped, the sheriff’s office said.

Speed is a possible factor in this crash.

The Butler County Serious Traffic Crash Team (S.T.A.R.T.) is handling this on-going investigation.

