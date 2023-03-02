Monroe city manager now longest-tenured in county after contract renewal

During the two years of the contract, if Brock is terminated by city council, he’s eligible for one year’s base salary and six months of full medical benefits, according to the documents.

Brock, the longest-tenured city manager in Butler County, signed an employment agreement on March 1, 2005, and it was amended on May 1, 2007, March 1, 2010 and Jan. 1, 2021. This new agreement amends the Jan. 1, 2021 agreement.

Bellapianta, just completing his first year on council, said Brock didn’t receive an evaluation in 2021 so he doesn’t understand why his salary is increasing.

“I have to be true to myself,” he said when asked why he voted against the new contract.

It was “awkward” being a first-year council member and voting against his fellow council members, he said.

But, he said: “I don’t vote with the herd.”

Brock said he’s most proud of guiding the city as it “dug” out of the fiscal emergency that started in August 2004 and was terminated in August 2007, according to the auditor’s office. He also mentioned the economic development growth in the city that has continued through the 2008 recession, the COVID-19 pandemic and how the city continues to support the needs of the community.

When his two-year contract expires, Brock said he doesn’t plan to seek employment elsewhere. He feels comfortable in Monroe where he lives with his wife, Amy, and four kids, Velia, Billy, Kylie and Paige.

“I’m not a tumbleweed,” he said, referring to those who drift from job to job. “I grew up in the generation where you got a job, stuck with it, and did the best to your ability. I don’t hunger for anything else.”

Most city managers last less than 10 years in one city. But Brock has survived several changes in city council. He said council provides the “vision” and it’s his job to “grab the reins and steer the ship.”

BILL BROCK’S WORK HISTORY

1991-1999: City of Dayton senior engineer

September 1999: Monroe assistant city manager

March 2003: Acting Monroe city manager

March 2004-PRESENT: Monroe city manager

SOURCE: City of Monroe