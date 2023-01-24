Monroe City Council appoints new member

Graves said he has “grown to love this small town” and he called serving on council “a great opportunity to use my experience and gifts to help in the guidance of this city.”

It’s important, he said, as Monroe continues to grow and be a desirable place to live, for it “not to lose who you are.”

Graves said it’s too early for him to decide whether he will run for council when his seat expires at the end of the year. He wants to spend the next 11 months as a “servant for the city.”

He has coached for the Monroe Little League and Majors programs for the past seven years and also coached Monroe soccer, Monroe Premier League, Monroe basketball and been associated with Monroe wrestling and Monroe cheerleading organizations, according to his application.

MONROE CITY COUNCIL MEMBERS

Here are the seven members on Monroe City Council and when their terms expire:

Marc Bellapianta, council member: Dec. 31, 2025.

Dr. Kelly Clark, council member: Dec. 31, 2025.

Jason Frentzel, council member: Dec. 31, 2023.

Keith Funk, mayor: Dec. 31, 2023.

Michael Graves, council member: Dec. 31, 2023.

Christina McElfresh, vice mayor: Dec. 31, 2023.

Ben Wagner, council member: Dec. 31, 2025.

GRAVES BIO

Name: Michael Graves

Age: 44

Family: Wife: Paige; Children: Carter, 12, Chase, 11, Brooke, 7.

Education: Graduated in 2001 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Mount Vernon Nazarene University.

Occupation: Owner of Graves Insurance

Work experience: Product specialist/agent MetLife/Mass Mutual, 2015-2017; agency owner Allstate Insurance, 2010-2015; field compliance coordinator State Farm Insurance, 2008-2010; senior agency field specialist State Farm Insurance, 2001-2008.