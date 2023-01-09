Monroe council member resigns, leaving vacancy

When asked about his biggest accomplishment as a member of council for three years, Callahan, always outspoken, said: “Nothing. It got very frustrating with those younger people (on council.) They didn’t seem to care about the older generation.”

Monroe Mayor Keith Funk, who has served seven years on council, understands some of Callahan’s frustrations, he said.

“But you have to manage your expectations,” he said. “He wanted it now. He always wanted to get something done and he was not afraid to say that.”

Funk thanked Callahan for his “time and effort” on council and said he hopes Callahan’s replacement “spurs action” and continues moving Monroe forward.

Callahan said his family has been part of Monroe since the 1950s. He attended Monroe schools until military school and his wife, Joan, and daughter, Sara, graduated from Monroe High School.

Callahan owned and operated Total Performance Auto Center and machine shop for 30 years.

According to the city’s charter, when a seat of council becomes vacant, the vacancy shall be filled with a qualified person for the unexpired term by a majority vote of the remaining members of council. If the vacancy is not filled within 30 days, the mayor shall fill it by appointment; such appointment by the mayor does not then require approval by the council.

The qualifications, according to the charter, states that each council member must have been a resident and qualified elector of the municipality for at least one year immediately prior to election or appointment and shall continue to be a resident and qualified elector of the municipality throughout the term of office.

HOW TO APPLY

Those interested in filling Tom Callahan’s vacancy must submit a letter of interest and a resume to the Clerk of Council by the deadline of Jan. 15. Interested candidates may email it to wassona@monroeohio.org or send it via postal mail to Angela S. Wasson, Clerk of Council, P. O. Box 330, Monroe, Ohio 45050, or drop it off at 233 S. Main St., Monroe.