Middletown YMCA pool opening delayed until early September

Though its opening was originally slated for June, Middletown’s Monsoon Bay aquatic center has been delayed until early September.

Tyler Roberts, Middletown YMCA district executive director, said slide construction and delivery and concrete pouring have led to delays for the project, which had it’s groundbreaking in October 2024 at the Atrium Family YMCA, 5750 Innovation Drive.

“Since construction truly began, it’s gone as smoothly as a project of this size really could go,” he said. “There’s been some hiccups and bumps along the way, but every time we’ve had a delay, we’ve been able to make up time.”

The project is also about $500,000 over budget, according to Roberts, due to plumbing and fencing additions. The YMCA will cover these costs.

After a scheduled opening in early September, the pool will stay open “as long as weather permits.”

Councilman Paul Horn requested an addendum to the YMCA contract saying the 20-year agreed upon discounted rate for Middletown residents of $5 per child and $10 for adults will not start until its first full summer season in May 2026.

“This is not going to be a full season, this is going to be mainly a soft opening...and fair is fair,” Horn said.

“We have no issues with that,” Roberts said.

Middletown’s two public swimming pools, Sunset and Douglass, closed years ago due to escalating operating costs, and some people have expressed a need for an aquatic center in the city.

In February 2024, three of the five Middletown councilmembers approved the city spending $3 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to build a public aquatics park at the Atrium YMCA.

Mayor Elizabeth Slamka voted against the legislation, and councilwoman Jennifer Carter, a YMCA board member, abstained. Former Vice Mayor Zack Ferrell and councilmembers Paul Horn and Steve West supported the project.

The aquatic center will be operated by the Great Miami Valley YMCA, according to city documents. The YMCA will be responsible for all future operation and maintenance of the aquatic center, according to the ordinance.

