Council divided on spending $3M to build aquatic center at Atrium YMCA

Mayor Elizabeth Slamka voted against the legislation, and council member Jennifer Carter, a YMCA board member, abstained. As expected, Vice Mayor Zack Ferrell and council members Paul Horn and Steve West II supported the project.

The aquatic center is expected to open by May 2025 and will be operated by the Great Miami Valley YMCA, according to city documents. The YMCA will be responsible for all future operation and maintenance of the aquatic center, built at 5750 Innovation Drive, according to the ordinance.

During the citizen comment portion of the meeting, eight residents, mostly board members of SplashDown Middletown Water Park, the other aquatic option council was considering, spoke against the YMCA plan.

Most of their concerns centered on the Atrium YMCA’s location in the East End, what they said was a long drive for most Middletown residents; the cost of a Y membership; and city funds financially supporting a religious organization.

Ben Yoder, the city’s law director, said it’s a common practice and legal for public funds to support a religious organization.

One citizen said the council, with four first-year members, was too inexperienced to make such an important decision.

Before council voted, SplashDown Middletown board members said they wanted the city to spend $25,000 on a feasibility study.

YMCA RESPONSIBILITIES

YMCA will ensure it has received at least two bids from qualified contractors and that it selects the contractor that it deems best qualified to perform the project for the price quoted.

YMCA will make regular reports to the city regarding the expenditure of funds and the status of construction, and must comply with all other ARPA reporting and administrative requirements.

YMCA will ensure construction of the facility will be completed in time for a May 2025 opening to the public, absent unforeseen events.

Post-construction, YMCA will be obligated to keep and maintain the facility in a good, clean, operational condition at all times.

YMCA covenants that the facility will be open for use by Middletown residents seasonally during summer months and otherwise in accordance with the YMCA’s general policies and procedures.

For a period of 20 years, Middletown residents will be given a discounted rate of $5 per youth and $10 per adult for daytime admission passes to the facility.

In order for the city to keep tabs on the investment it has made, YMCA will meet with the city semi-annually to report on usage, operational issues, YMCA’s maintenance of the facility, etc.

SOURCE: City of Middletown