Beauty rental space opens in Middletown

“I hope that they become successful enough where they leave and then they’re buying other properties in Middletown,” King said. King, who lives in Middletown, and co-owners Mark and Karen Welch bought the former First Financial Bank building about five years ago, but work started on The Beauty Bank in October 2024. Mark and Karen also own SoZo Hair, Spa & Wigs in West Chester Twp.

King owns a real estate company and has invested in eight residential properties in Middletown, but The Beauty Bank is his first commercial real estate venture. After meeting with a Fairfield business owner with a similar beauty rental model, King, Mark and Karen decided on The Beauty Bank concept.

“We said, ‘Why don’t we put a business in here and go really, really, really high end and continue to impact the surrounding areas?’” King said. “So, that’s what we did.” The floor itself cost $20,000, and King said buying the building and renovation has been a $300,000 investment.

“We didn’t spare any expense when it comes to this building,” he said. The 5,500-square-foot space has a finished basement where services expand, and there is a possibility of a drive-thru ice cream or coffee addition. The Beauty Bank offers luxury booth and suite rentals for beauty and wellness professionals, according to its website.

One private room and one open-floor space have been rented, and two additional private rooms are on hold. King hopes the competitive pricing will help give renters a “boost” of self-confidence.

Seven total rooms and four floor stations are available:

Vault room: $400/week

Corner suite (2 windows): $320/week

Private rooms (with windows): $220/week

Floor stations (open floor plan): $145-160/week