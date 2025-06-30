Hospice Care of Middletown ranks No. 1 in nation for care, survey ratings show

A local care provider is ranked as the No. 1 rated hospice provider in the nation, according to Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services family caregiver survey ratings.
Hospice Care of Middletown has an office at 4418 Lewis St. but provides support and care to those with terminal illnesses in nursing homes, assisted living facilities and at patients’ homes.
Heather Riley, clinical director of Hospice Care of Middletown, said the facility has been third in the nation before, but based on survey results of the last four quarters, it is now first.
“It’s such an honor to see these results and these numbers that have come from the families or loved ones of people that we have cared for, that we have made that much of an impact on in some of the most traumatizing times in their life,” Riley said.
“(To) be able to make a difference like that...it means the world to us,” she said.
On average, Hospice Care ranks 8-16 percentage points higher in key areas.
Based on the surveys, 100% of responders were willing to recommend Hospice Care of Middletown compared to the 84% national average.
The facility also ranks high on treating patients with respect, emotional and spiritual support and communication with family.
While many of the questions are centered around the clinical staff — which includes 10 registered nurses, 11 licensed practical nurses and eight nurse aids — those scoring are considering the entire 39-person care team.
“I have watched each and every one of our staff members in action and they provide care as if they were providing it for their own family,” Riley said.
In the last quarter, Hospice Care of Middletown averaged 66 patients between facilities and homes on a daily basis.
The 47-question family caregiver survey, or the Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems Hospice survey, collects information from family caregivers on hospice care experiences using six domains and two global measures of care.
To comply with reporting requirements, hospices must collect data on an ongoing monthly basis using an approved survey vendor.
The most common conditions of those treated by Hospice Care of Middletown include dementia, cancer, circulatory/heart disease, stroke and respiratory disease.
