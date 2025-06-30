Hospice Care of Middletown ranks No. 1 in nation for care, survey ratings show

Heather Riley, clinical director of Hospice Care of Middletown, said the facility has been third in the nation before, but based on survey results of the last four quarters, it is now first.

“It’s such an honor to see these results and these numbers that have come from the families or loved ones of people that we have cared for, that we have made that much of an impact on in some of the most traumatizing times in their life,” Riley said. “(To) be able to make a difference like that...it means the world to us,” she said.

On average, Hospice Care ranks 8-16 percentage points higher in key areas. Based on the surveys, 100% of responders were willing to recommend Hospice Care of Middletown compared to the 84% national average. The facility also ranks high on treating patients with respect, emotional and spiritual support and communication with family. While many of the questions are centered around the clinical staff — which includes 10 registered nurses, 11 licensed practical nurses and eight nurse aids — those scoring are considering the entire 39-person care team.