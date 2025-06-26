Taco Bout Crab returning to Middletown in July

The restaurant will co-lease a space on Central Avenue
Tacos from Taco Bout Crab. The restaurant also offers burritos, bowls, quesadillas and more. PROVIDED

Credit: Provided

Credit: Provided

Tacos from Taco Bout Crab. The restaurant also offers burritos, bowls, quesadillas and more. PROVIDED
News
By
16 minutes ago
X

A taco and seafood restaurant will be reopening in Middletown in July in the Middies Pub & Grub space at 1045 Central Ave.

Taco Bout Crab will be co-tenants with Middies, a two-story 3,500-square-foot space with three bars, including one on the rooftop.

Middies reached out to Taco Bout Crab owner and Middletown native, Deshanae Lewis, about a possible partnership last week. The two businesses will co-lease the space.

“We thought it would be the perfect opportunity because our Middletown customers have been asking for us to come back since we left,” Lewis said.

ExploreWhere is Middletown at with its development projects?

The restaurant had a location in Middletown on Tytus Avenue, which opened in 2021 but closed in 2024 due to health problems with Lewis’ daughter.

Some dedicated customers have driven to the restaurant’s other location in Cincinnati at 2330 Reading Road, which officially opened in April.

Taco Bout Crab will co-lease the Middies Pub & Grub space the 1045 Central Ave. starting in July. BRYN DIPPOLD/STAFF

Credit: Bryn Dippold

icon to expand image

Credit: Bryn Dippold

“We treat everybody like family, so we have a lot of people that are close knit to us...the ones that come regardless of the distance,” Lewis said.

Lewis was born and raised in Middletown, which is part of the reason she wants to bring her business back to the city: “It’s important for me to have a piece of me and my business here.”

ExploreThe Jug makes TourismOhio’s ‘supersized’ ice cream trail list

She ventured into the restaurant business in 2020 after working as a nurse. Her father died of COVID, which made her “reroute her passion.”

Lewis began baking and selling desserts, which took off, and then she saw birria tacos trending online.

“Nowhere in the tri-state area sold birria tacos...at the time,” she said.

Though she had never tried a birria taco, she was determined to learn the recipe. Through feedback from customers, she tweaked the recipe “over and over” until she mastered it.

Birria tacos are now one of Taco Bout Crab’s most popular items, in addition to seafood boils and ramen of the birria and seafood variety.

Burritos, quesadillas and bowls with several protein options — shrimp, crab, steak, beef, chorizo, chicken, salmon and birria — are also available.

Its location at Middies Pub & Grub will include self-serve sit-down seating, rooftop outdoor seating and margaritas.

Taco Bout Crab’s Cincinnati location has seven employees, and its new spot is hoping to add 12 new employees.

Middies Pub & Grub will be closing temporarily to welcome Taco Bout Crab to its space.

In Other News
1
Butler County approves water and sewer department succession plan
2
Ohio’s 2nd Wawa opens today in Fairfield
3
Cincinnati Christian Schools to move its elementary campus to West...
4
Summer Music Games in Cincinnati celebrates 28th season
5
Sports card store expands as hobby continues growth

About the Author

Bryn Dippold joined the Journal-News staff in March 2025 and primarily covers the city of Middletown. Previously, she was associate editor for Cincy Magazine and worked as freelance copyeditor for Cincinnati CityBeat. She has had bylines in Cincinnati Magazine, The News Record and UC News.