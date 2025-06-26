Taco Bout Crab returning to Middletown in July

Middies reached out to Taco Bout Crab owner and Middletown native, Deshanae Lewis, about a possible partnership last week. The two businesses will co-lease the space. “We thought it would be the perfect opportunity because our Middletown customers have been asking for us to come back since we left,” Lewis said.

The restaurant had a location in Middletown on Tytus Avenue, which opened in 2021 but closed in 2024 due to health problems with Lewis’ daughter. Some dedicated customers have driven to the restaurant’s other location in Cincinnati at 2330 Reading Road, which officially opened in April.

Credit: Bryn Dippold Credit: Bryn Dippold

“We treat everybody like family, so we have a lot of people that are close knit to us...the ones that come regardless of the distance,” Lewis said. Lewis was born and raised in Middletown, which is part of the reason she wants to bring her business back to the city: “It’s important for me to have a piece of me and my business here.”