The Jug makes TourismOhio’s ‘supersized’ ice cream trail list

When it first launched in 2018, it had 15 stops.

“Some of the best memories are made over a simple scoop of ice cream,” said Gov. Mike DeWine. “From small towns to big cities, every community has its own go-to spot—and Ohio’s Ice Cream Trail is a celebration of those places and the people who make them special.”

In Middletown, The Jug is one of those spots — featuring classic floats made with house-brewed root beer.

Alex Lay, general manager of The Jug, said she hopes being on the list brings more customers.

“With how hot it is, people don’t really want to come, but when they do want to come, ice cream is a good way to cool off,” she said.

The 22-year-old has been working at The Jug since 2018 when she was 15. She lives in Centerville and is attending the University of Cincinnati online for a marketing degree.

Being on the list is exciting, she said.

“It’s awesome because it gets our name out there and it helps us be known and let people know that we have good ice cream,” she said.

Root beer floats are the most popular ice cream item, but visitors also order strawberry and peanut butter milkshakes and soft serve swirl cones.

Those visiting The Jug for ice cream can walk up to the window or sit in their car and wait for the car hop.

You can find the full ice cream trail list online and as a printable version at Ohio.org.