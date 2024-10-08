Construction to begin on new Middletown aquatic center

It will offer water attractions for the whole family, toddlers to adults, according to Mike Bramer, YWCA CEO.

Fun and water safety are key along with building a sense of community.

“We are going to bring aquatic fun to more families here in Middletown community. Drowning is the second leading cause of accidental deaths from 3 to 14 year olds. So we want to expose more kids to water ... and fun,” Bramer said.

The $3 million pool project will including a zero entry for toddlers as well as 30 foot slides, a new outdoor bathhouse and plenty of parking.

“Pools build communities. We want to bring the community together,” Bramer said. “There will be an opportunity for everybody from the community to come.”

Earlier this year council approved $3 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to build the pool and the YMCA will maintain and operate the facility for the next 20 years.

Daily pricing for Middletown residents will be a discounted rate of $5 per child and $10 for adults.

