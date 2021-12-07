journal-news logo
Middletown woman charged with robbery after allegedly stealing purse from woman who gave her ride

Brittany Gaba, 33, of Middletown, was charged with robbery today after she allegedly stole a woman's purse Saturday. MIDDLETOWN POLICE
Brittany Gaba, 33, of Middletown, was charged with robbery today after she allegedly stole a woman's purse Saturday. MIDDLETOWN POLICE

By Rick McCrabb
54 minutes ago

A 33-year-old Middletown woman was charged with robbery after she allegedly stole a purse from a woman who gave her a ride, according to Middletown police.

Brittany Gaba was located today in the 3100 block of Illinois and charged with robbery. She was transported to the Middletown City Jail, police said.

On Saturday, Middletown police responded to the 2800 block of Burbank Avenue and found the victim, a 72-year-old female, sitting on the ground, hysterical, with visible marks and injuries to her face, police said.

She told officers she gave an unknown female a ride from Meijer’s to an apartment complex in the 2800 block of Burbank. When they arrived at the apartment complex, the unidentified female grabbed the victim’s purse and attempted to flee.

During the struggle for the purse, the victim sustained injuries, and the suspect eventually fled on foot, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this alleged assault is asked to call Detective Porter at 513-425-7796.

Rick McCrabb
