Middletown to host helmet giveaway in memory of fourth-grader who died in crash

Following COVID-19 health safety recommendations, Middletown families are asked to enter on the Main Street side and drive along the main drive in front of the city building located at One Donham Plaza. Helmet measurements will be taken and handouts will be distributed while recipients remain in their cars, officials said.

One helmet per child will be handed out on a first come, first serve basis while supplies last.

Middletown Schools student Cain Adkins - a 4th grader at Miller Ridge Elementary - died Sept. 15, 2020 after a collision involving his bike and a car, say Ohio Highway Patrol officials. (Provided Photo\Journal-News)

Last month, Kee Edwards, Miller Ridge Elementary School principal, described Cain as a very bright student who loved his dog, his grandparents, his football team and his mother.

“His big personality and infectious smile could take over an entire room. We ALL love and will miss Cain dearly,” Edwards recalled.

Cain died soon from his injuries after he rode his bicycle into the path of a pick-up truck on Sept. 14. He was riding west on Miller Road and went through the intersection of Breiel Boulevard. The Ohio State Highway Patrol closed the investigation with no charges being filed against the driver of the pick-up truck.

Cain’s death was mourned throughout the Middletown community. During Sept. 18 Middletown High School football game, players wore decals on their helmets honoring the 10-year-old.

The death of a Middletown fourth-grader last month was commemorated Sept. 18 Friday by Middletown High School's football team who wore decals on their helmets honoring the passing of Cain Adkins. (Provided Photo\Journal-News)

The Middletown Division of Police, Middletown Division of Fire and the City of Middletown have partnered with Middletown City Schools, Safety Council of Southwestern Ohio, Atrium Medical Center, Kiwanis Club of Middletown, Middletown Community Foundation, Riders for Life, and Butler County Educational Service Center for this public safety event.

Staff Writer Michael Clark contributed to this report.