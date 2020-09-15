X

Middletown student, 10, killed in bike crash with vehicle

By Michael D. Clark

A 10-year-old Middletown Schools student died Monday after his bicycle collided with a vehicle, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The boy, a fourth-grader at Middletown’s Miller Ridge Elementary, was riding a bicycle west on Miller Road when the crash occurred at approximately 4:35 p.m. in the intersection with Breiel Boulevard.

Cain Adkins was transported to Atrium Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, said OSP officials.

A Middletown Schools student was killed Tuesday after his bicycle collided with a car Tuesday. Cain Adkins, a fourth grader at Miller Ridge Elementary, was transported to Atrium Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. (File Photo\Journal-News)
Middletown school buildings are closed while students learn remotely as part of coronavirus precautions. School officials said, however, that grief counselors will be made available online to students and staffers at Miller Ridge.

The crash remains under investigation, but OSP officials said their preliminary investigation shows that a 2012 GMC Sierra was traveling south on Breiel Boulevard through the intersection with Miller Road. Adkins “traveled west through the intersection and struck the GMC Sierra,” the OSP said.

The driver of the Sierra was not injured in the collision, they said.

