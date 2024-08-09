BreakingNews
It’s illegal to hire immigrants who aren’t authorized to work but the law is difficult to enforce

Middletown police utilize grant to replace retiring K-9 patrol dog

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

News
By
34 minutes ago
X

The city will purchase a new police dog with the help of a grant to replace a Middletown Division of Police patrol canine scheduled to retire in the fall.

A $7,500 grant from the American Kennel Club Adopt A K-9 Cop program to buy a patrol dog. K-9 Bear will retire in a few months. The city’s match is $2,500, to be paid out of the police department budget.

There are currently three active patrol dogs in the department as well as K-9 Hali, a facility dog that is owned by Middletown schools and assigned to Officer Marco Caito, a school resource officer. She assists and participates in the school system to help support children’s physical, emotional, and cognitive needs.

In Other News
1
Middletown Council turns to city manager search, may ask voters to...
2
Weekly entertainment guide: Upcoming local things to do
3
Classes open for Fairfield: Changes coming to Middletown, Hamilton...
4
Fire that destroyed former Beckett Paper building in Hamilton called...
5
Former paper company building destroyed after suspicious fire in...

About the Author

Follow Lauren Pack on facebookFollow Lauren Pack on twitter

Lauren Pack, a native of the Miami Valley, has been on staff at the Journal-News since 1994 reporting on courts and crime.

© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top