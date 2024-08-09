Middletown police utilize grant to replace retiring K-9 patrol dog

The city will purchase a new police dog with the help of a grant to replace a Middletown Division of Police patrol canine scheduled to retire in the fall.
A $7,500 grant from the American Kennel Club Adopt A K-9 Cop program to buy a patrol dog. K-9 Bear will retire in a few months. The city’s match is $2,500, to be paid out of the police department budget.
There are currently three active patrol dogs in the department as well as K-9 Hali, a facility dog that is owned by Middletown schools and assigned to Officer Marco Caito, a school resource officer. She assists and participates in the school system to help support children’s physical, emotional, and cognitive needs.
