Middletown police: Stolen car, service dog reunited with owner

When Arwood returned from getting help to move his car, the Nissan Maxima and the dog were gone. He later found the car not far from the Franklin gas station.

While Tux was found, Arwood told Middletown police that $580 in cash, his registration and ATM debit card were missing from the center console.

A Power Acoustic 2500 Watt Amp, valued at $1,900, and an Alpie amp 750, valued at $500, were stolen from the back seat, Arwood told police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Middletown police at 513-425-7700.