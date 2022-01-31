Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

$10,000 reward after truck stolen from Middletown dealership

News
By Rick McCrabb
34 minutes ago
2001 Ford XLT truck was stolen Wednesday night, allegedly by two men

A 2001 Ford F 250 XLT truck was stolen Wednesday night from a Middletown dealership and the owners are offering a $10,000 reward.

The truck was stolen around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday from Riverfront Auto Sales, 4306 Tytus Ave.

According to the dealership, two men were involved in the theft. One served as a lookout and the other broke into the truck’s rear driver’s side window and hotwired the truck.

caption arrowCaption
2001 Ford XLT truck was stolen Wednesday night, allegedly by two men

2001 Ford XLT truck was stolen Wednesday night, allegedly by two men

caption arrowCaption
2001 Ford XLT truck was stolen Wednesday night, allegedly by two men

The truck has a broken window, a gooseneck trailer hitch custom and orange and black pinstripes. The truck has 80,000 miles.

The alleged thieves drove past the dealership several times before parking their car at the end of Tytus Avenue. They walked to the dealership, stole the vehicle and one suspected was dropped off at the getaway car.

Then they drove south on Verity Parkway toward Middletown.

Anyone with information is asked to call 513-757-0388 or Middletown Division of Police 513-425-7700.

In Other News
1
Top local news for Monday, Jan. 31, 2022
2
Animal Friends Humane Society shelter temporarily halts walk-ins for...
3
Looking for free N95 masks? Here’s where you can get them.
4
Sheriff’s deputy pulls puppy from frozen pond in Butler County
5
Driver in Tylersville Road crash attempted to flee; portion of road...

About the Author

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top