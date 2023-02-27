Middletown officer-involved fatal shooting under investigation

One person died during a traffic stop in Middletown on Saturday, and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is looking into the series of events that led up the incident.
The shooting happened in the Walmart parking lot at 2900 Towne Blvd. Chief David Birk with the Middletown Division of Police said shots were fired by an officer at the two occupants inside the vehicle, killing one.
No police officers were injured, and following procedure, the officer involved is on leave. The coroner’s office will release the name of the deceased after notification of next of kin.
The last time Middletown had an officer-involved shooting was in 2006 when an officer shot a knife-wielding suspect who made threats. The suspect survived and the officer was cleared of any wrong-doing.
Staff Writer Rick McCrabb contributed to this report.
