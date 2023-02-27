Coroner IDs person killed in Middletown officer-involved shooting

The name of a man killed Saturday evening in an officer -involved shooting during a traffic stop in Middletown has been released by the Warren County Coroner’s Office.
Victor Lykins, 46, of Middletown, died after being shot, according to coroner Dr. Russell Uptegrove. An autopsy was performed over the weekend at the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.
The shooting happened at about 5:19 p.m. in the Walmart parking lot at 2900 Towne Blvd. Middletown Division of Police Chief David Birk said shots were fired by an officer at the two occupants inside the vehicle, killing one. The other person in the SUV was not injured.
The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was called to the scene Saturday and is investigating.
Steve Irwin, BCI spokesman said, “the length of the investigation depends on the scale of the incident. Typically, I would estimate 60 to 90 days for our report to be forwarded to the prosecutor.”
The incident occurred in Warren County, so the investigation results will go to Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell for review. Fornshell was at the scene Saturday night.
No police officers were injured. Two officers involved in the traffic stop are on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, which is standard procedure, according to Birk.
The last time Middletown had an officer-involved shooting was in 2006 when an officer shot a knife-wielding suspect who made threats. The suspect survived and the officer was cleared of any wrong-doing.
The last fatal officer-involved shooting in Middletown occurred in October 1997 in the 4600 block of Freedom Court when an officer, who was on foot, shot a man driving his car toward him following a car chase.