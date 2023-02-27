Coroner IDs person killed in Middletown officer-involved shooting

The incident occurred in Warren County, so the investigation results will go to Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell for review. Fornshell was at the scene Saturday night.

No police officers were injured. Two officers involved in the traffic stop are on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, which is standard procedure, according to Birk.

The last time Middletown had an officer-involved shooting was in 2006 when an officer shot a knife-wielding suspect who made threats. The suspect survived and the officer was cleared of any wrong-doing.

The last fatal officer-involved shooting in Middletown occurred in October 1997 in the 4600 block of Freedom Court when an officer, who was on foot, shot a man driving his car toward him following a car chase.