Middletown man indicted for woman’s stabbing death and house fire

A Middletown man has been indicted in the stabbing death of a woman whose house was burned down after the alleged slaying.
Anson Pride, 41, was arrested Saturday after he was identified as the suspect in the death of Jamaka Calhoun at her Lind Street home.
Police Chief David Birk said the 28-year-old mother appeared to be protecting herself in an altercation with Pride, who police suspect was breaking into houses in the neighborhood.
Calhoun was pulled from her burning house and died at the scene. She died from stab wounds, and her death was ruled a homicide, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office.
Today, a Butler County grand jury returned an indictment against Pride for aggravated murder, felonious assault, aggravated arson, aggravated burglary and tampering with evidence.
Pride is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Butler County Common Pleas Court. Because of the direct indictment, there will be no preliminary hearing Monday in Middletown Municipal Court.
Pride is being held in lieu of a $1.25 million bond.