Middletown man’s death following possible assault ruled accidental

The 911 caller said he was awakened by the incident and came outside to see what happened. Metcalf’s wife was performing CPR, the caller said, but the man was unresponsive.

Miamisburg and Dayton police aided in locating the individuals that participated in the assault, according to Middletown police. They were questioned by detectives. In June, Middletown police said an investigation determined that the disturbance was over a vehicle that the victim sold to a man from Miamisburg.

No charges have been filed against those who allegedly committed the assault.

“I do not believe that the assault caused his death,” Middletown Police Major Scott Reeve said this week.

But there could still be some type of charges in the case, Reeve said. He added Metcalf was known the frequently have a baseball bat with him for protection.

Assistant Butler County Prosecutor Brad Burress said some testing is still being done at the Ohio Bureau of Crime Investigation.

“This case is still under investigation, Middletown police and the Butler County Sheriff’s Office want the case to be fully investigated, once that happens, we will have meetings to determine the next step,” Burress said.