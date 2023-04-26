BreakingNews
Middletown man indicted for crash that killed motorcycle driver
A Middletown man has been indicted on felony charges for a crash that killed a driver on Roosevelt Boulevard last fall.

Ronald “Ronnie” Reed, 66, is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence for allegedly having alcohol and cocaine in his system at the time of the crash on Oct. 8, 2022, according to court records.

Christopher C. Parshall, 42, of Middletown, was killed after a white sedan allegedly driven by Reed struck his motorcycle head-on, according to police

The crash happened at about 2:10 p.m. at the intersection with Carolina Street. Parshall died at the scene, according to the Middletown Division of Police.

Reed was treated at the scene, according to police.

The case is assigned to Butler County Common Pleas Judge Keith Spaeth but an arraignment date has not yet been set.

