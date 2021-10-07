Michael Ryan, Tim Naab seeking reelection to Hamilton council seats

“I want to continue the progress and growth Hamilton has made,” Ryan said. “We have the best people doing their best work for our city and it’s vital that the processes that have been created stay in place and the momentum continues in the right direction.”

Ryan adds: “We need to continue pursuing economic development and job opportunities, continue neighborhood revitalization and beautification initiatives, continue to support our police and firefighter personnel.” Also: “We need to improve our infrastructure with new bridges and roads that improve traffic flow efficiency for our residents, businesses, and visitors. My top priority is progress.”

Council Member Robert Brown retired this summer and was replaced by recent Council Member Kathleen Klink, who agreed to serve as his replacement. The other three council seats will be contested in 2023.

The three challengers for the race, which is guaranteed to include at least one new council member, are:

Photographer Danny Ivers;

Kristina Latta-Landefeld, who works at Envision Partnerships, which promotes healthy, drug-free living; and

Hamilton teacher Joel Lauer.

Ryan said, “We need to continue to resurface our residential roads and main thoroughfares. We need to find ways to alleviate traffic congestions on main roads and redevelopment intersections. With the North Hamilton Crossing in the early stages of planning, it’s vital that we work towards an immediate bridge or additional underpass to help move traffic.”

Naab said: “You have my word, we will continue to deliver viable, realistic opportunities and successful, measured outcomes to our city when I am reelected to your Hamilton City Council.