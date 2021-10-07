Michael Ryan, Tim Naab seeking reelection to Hamilton council seats

Two Hamilton City Council incumbents are seeking reelection to three seats that are up for election Nov. 2, and they are joined in the race by three challengers.
Timothy Naab, who has been on council since 2010, when the city began to rebound from the Great Recession, said during his time on council, “many initiatives and projects I’ve been fortunate to have been part of since conceptual, are now taking shape in our city.”
He wants to continue the progress that began with development successes along High and Main streets, and adds, “All communities in Hamilton are experiencing positive results as we continue to invest city resources, as well as private sector investors and businesses in creating exciting destinations and marked quality of life outcomes.
Naab, 72, is business manager at Par-Way Tryson Company.
Ryan, 37, works for Western Southern Financial Group in downtown Cincinnati. The son of former Mayor Don Ryan grew up surrounded by politics and four years ago was the top vote-getter when he was elected to council for an initial four-year term.
“I want to continue the progress and growth Hamilton has made,” Ryan said. “We have the best people doing their best work for our city and it’s vital that the processes that have been created stay in place and the momentum continues in the right direction.”
Ryan adds: “We need to continue pursuing economic development and job opportunities, continue neighborhood revitalization and beautification initiatives, continue to support our police and firefighter personnel.” Also: “We need to improve our infrastructure with new bridges and roads that improve traffic flow efficiency for our residents, businesses, and visitors. My top priority is progress.”
Council Member Robert Brown retired this summer and was replaced by recent Council Member Kathleen Klink, who agreed to serve as his replacement. The other three council seats will be contested in 2023.
The three challengers for the race, which is guaranteed to include at least one new council member, are:
- Photographer Danny Ivers;
- Kristina Latta-Landefeld, who works at Envision Partnerships, which promotes healthy, drug-free living; and
- Hamilton teacher Joel Lauer.
Ryan said, “We need to continue to resurface our residential roads and main thoroughfares. We need to find ways to alleviate traffic congestions on main roads and redevelopment intersections. With the North Hamilton Crossing in the early stages of planning, it’s vital that we work towards an immediate bridge or additional underpass to help move traffic.”
Naab said: “You have my word, we will continue to deliver viable, realistic opportunities and successful, measured outcomes to our city when I am reelected to your Hamilton City Council.