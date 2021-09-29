Joel Lauer, Hamilton teacher, running for City Council: What to know

With his children graduating and moving away, he realized he would have more free time after this football season. He also realizes “there may be some things that I have to give up in order to meet the time demands.”

“I have a pretty good name amongst many of the working-class people in this town, and sometimes they don’t get the opportunities to hear those messages,” he said, noting he has taught students from neighborhoods across the city the past 12 years. “I’m a voice for those people, that they can hear what we’re doing.”

Lauer, 49, graduated with Badin’s Class of 1990 and later from Miami University with an education degree.

He’s lived in nearby Hanover Township and Fairfield Township, “but I’ve always identified with Hamilton, I’ve always loved Hamilton.” He now lives in the city’s Prospect Hill neighborhood, very close to Highland Park, and near where he grew up.

He’s one of five running for three four-year council terms on Nov. 2. Also running are incumbents Timothy Naab and Michael Ryan, as well as challengers Danny Ivers and Kristina Latta-Landefeld.

Lauer is an intervention specialist teacher who also taught at Lakota West High School and its freshman building, and Madison Local Schools. He also coached wide receivers at the College of Mt. St. Joseph.

“One of the things I love about Hamilton is the people I grew up with are still here,” he said. “I still hang out with the guys I grew up with ... My best friend is the same best friend that I’ve had since I was 8.”

“When I was growing up in Hamilton, Ohio, I could not imagine a better place to grow up,” he said. “The kids in the neighborhoods, the adults in the neighborhood, everything was great.”

“I’ve always wanted to be a leader in this community, and that’s the direction I’m heading,” he said. “In some fashion, I’m going to be a leader in this community.”