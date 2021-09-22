Hamilton City Council candidate looks to work with stakeholders, created best solutions to issues

She’s heard concern that city leaders don’t tell people what they’re about to do, or the details of what they are doing: “I do think there’s a perception that there isn’t enough dialogue that happens,” Latta-Landefeld said. “I think probably sometimes that perception is accurate, and I think sometimes it’s not.”

She said can change that.

“I ask a lot of questions to understand a situation, especially when there’s higher risks involved,” she said. “And higher risks could be things like demolishing historic buildings, things that cost a lot of money. Changing the feel or the landscape of a community.”

“I’m not feeling like I’m there to be the one with the answer, but I am the one to be there to ask the questions and work with the stakeholders to figure out the best possible solution because they’re not always easy,” she said.

With the recent retirement of Robert Brown from City Council, at least one new council member will be elected Nov. 2.

Running for the three seats up for election Nov. 2 are incumbents Tim Naab and Michael Ryan, as well as challengers William Joel Lauer and Danny Ivers. Council members serve four-year terms.

Among other boards she serves on, she is a committee member with Hamilton Pride; board of directors secretary of Thinking Habitats, a media literacy nonprofit organization; and a volunteer with 17Strong.