McCrabb: Butler County golfer ‘pulled it together,’ three-peats as Special Olympian gold medalist

O’Bryan and Washmuth won the silver medal at the regional tournament and O’Bryan’s mother, Andrea, said he was practicing poorly on the driving range before the nine-hole tournament.

“It was not going well,” she said. “I knew he’d be upset, but he pulled it together. He’s competitive and he likes to win.”

He also likes being part of the Fairfield football family.

“He’s great to have around,” said FHS coach Jason Krause. “He’s one of our family. No matter what kind of day I’m having, Matt puts a smile on my face.”

As Krause returned to practice, O’Bryan turned and smiled. “I’m the coach,” he said.

He doesn’t lack confidence. That wasn’t always the case, his mother said.

“He struggled when it came to a big group,” she said. “But he has come out of his shell.”

When O’Bryan was born, his mother said he was “a little slow” developing. He suffered from a fever syndrome that shot his temperature dangerously high every few weeks. He also lacked muscle tone.

“Didn’t meet any of his milestones,” his mother said. “He wasn’t thriving.”

He was diagnosed with an intellectual disability because the fevers “burned up his brain,” his mother said.

For years, he was treated by the occupational and physical therapists in the Fairfield school district.

Andrea, 52, and her husband, Michael O’Bryan, 59, have three older children, two sons and a daughter. Now that Matt is about to graduate, his mother said it’s “kind of frightening” having a child with special needs.

“With the other three children, we knew what to expect with them, how they would achieve their goals,” she said. “You don’t know what the future holds for him. He wants to succeed and that’s half the battle. He’s a very caring person. He worries about everybody. He wants to go out and do his best.”

For the last three years, he’s done just that. He has the gold medals as proof.

Caption Matt O'Bryan, 18, a senior at Fairfield High School, recently won his third gold medal in golf in the Special Olympics. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF