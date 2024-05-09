Champions: Middletown Schools showcase special needs students with Olympic games

An opening ceremony started on the highest of notes as a skydiver glided down into the track stadium at Middletown High School.

A giant American flag billowed behind him while the famous Olympic theme music was played through stadium speakers.

Soon after each of the participating schools’ athletes marched together behind their teams’ hand-crafted banners as the traditional world Olympics theme music played over the stadium’s speakers.

Credit: Michael D. Clark

Then teams of students split up and began — with the help of dozens of teachers, classroom assistants and district officials — to compete in a variety of competitions especially designed to allow even those with physical challenges to join in the fun.

Events included egg walk race, modified obstacle course, hula hoop ring toss, soccer goal kicks and a competition between the schools and who’s student-made banner was the best.

Students scampered about the stadium’s synthetic football field and surrounding track while many family members happily looked. The four-hour event also included energetic dance music, snacks and lunch meals for the students and their fans.

For nearly 50 years, the Middletown district has made the spring Olympic-themed event one of the largest such celebrations for students with challenges in all of Butler County.

“It means so much for all our community and we are showcasing all of our students with diverse abilities and it means the world to them,” said Meghan Davidson, intervention specialist at Middletown High School and one of the co-chairs for the Middie Olympics.

“It shows what we are doing here at Middletown (district) and we are so proud of that and we want to showcase that for our community,” said Davidson.

Except for a two-year pause for the Covid pandemic, the Middie Olympics has been a local tradition for nearly a half century, she said. Numerous local businesses, community and county organizations help to fund the event.

Gazing around at the laughing and smiling students, Davidson said “this is their favorite day of the year.”

“It means everything (to them) and that they are supported … and showcased … and they get to participate in events that are fully adaptable for them.”