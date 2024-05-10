Weekly entertainment guide: Upcoming local things to do

Dinks & Drinks Pickleball Event, at Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, 601 North B St., Hamilton. 6-9 p.m. Open play pickleball, along with two beverages from Hydraulic Bar. $15, spookynooksports.com/hamilton

Cooking Class with Chef Mindy: Summer BBQ, at Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, 601 North B St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. spookynooksports.com/hamilton

Movies in the Park, at Sunset Park, Middletown. Family activities start at 7 p.m. Movie at dusk. Showing “Transformers.”

TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY

Cirque Du Soleil presents Corteo, at Heritage Bank Center, 100 Broadway, Cincinnati. heritagebankcenter.com

SATURDAY

Four Seasons Garden Club Plant Sale, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 8:30-11:30 a.m. Rain or shine.

Nature Program: Spring Migration Birding, at Harbin Park, overlook shelter, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield. 8:30 a.m. Birders of all skills are welcome. fairfield-city.org

Saturday Morning Boot Camp in the Park, at Voice of America MetroPark, Liberty Twp. 8:30 and 9:30 a.m. Meet in the grassy area in front of the lodge. 513-867-5835, ext. 220

Family Workshop: Printed Paper Flowers at Pyramid Hill, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 10 a.m. pyramidhill.org

Ohio State Extension Annual Plant Sale, at 1802 Princeton Road, Fairfield Twp. 10 a.m. until all items sold out. Variety of indoor and outdoor plants, vegetables, supplies and decorations.

The Real Taco Fest, at Smale Riverfront Park, Cincinnati. Two sessions: noon to 4 p.m., and 5:30-9:30 p.m. realtacofest.com

Watercolors: How to Harness the Colors of Nature at Pyramid Hill, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 1 p.m. pyramidhill.org

Spring Spinning in the Village, at Governor Bebb MetroPark, Pioneer Village Area, 1979 Bebb Park Lane, Okeana. 1-3 p.m. yourmetroparks.net

Miami Valley Ballet Theatre present “A Walk Down Abbey Road,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 2 and 7 p.m. fairfield-city.org

Creativa Convergence, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. Sign-up for this open-mic program begins at 7 p.m. and performances start at 7:30 p.m.

Butler Philharmonic Orchestra present Education Concert with Hamilton City Schools, at Garfield Middle School, 250 N. Fair Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. butlerphil.org/events

Jazz & Cabaret present “Drag Show 3,” at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Unicorn World, at Duke Energy Convention Center, 525 Elm St., Cincinnati. 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Sunday. theunicornworld.com

SUNDAY

Wildflower Walks, at Peffer Park Pavilion, Oxford. Meet your guide at the pavilion and wear sturdy shoes. 1 p.m. enjoyoxford.org

TUESDAY

Animals You Know of But Not About: Echinodermata, on Zoom and in person at Gardner-Harvey Library 014 TEC SPACE, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. 4 p.m. miamioh.edu/regionals

WEDNESDAY

Summer Concert Series at The Lodge at VOA, at 7850 VOA Park Drive, West Chester. 6-9 p.m. Free, voalodge.com

MAY 17

Opening Reception: Colored Pencil Exhibition, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 6-8 p.m. fairfield-city.org

Rockin’ with Rotary featuring Tyler Christopher’s Ultimate Elvis Show, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org

MAY 17-19

The Ghostlight Stage Company present Ken Ludwig’s “Robin Hood,” at Keehner Park, 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. Free, westchesteroh.org

MAY 18

Jazzercise, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 9 a.m. For more information, call 262-227-7841 or email mariannemagee@comcast.net.

Cincinnati Walks for Kids, at Great American Ball Park, 100 Joe Nuxhall Way, Cincinnati. 9 a.m. A family-friendly 1-mile route, and a celebration including food, face painting, and more. Walkers will have the choice to walk in-person or virtually. cincywalks.org

Nature in Stills: A Photographic Scavenger Hunt, at Indian Creek MetroPark, Mayer Picnic Shelter, 6500 Springfield Road, Oxford. 10 a.m. For ages 13 and older. Registration required. yourmetroparks.net

Spring Vine Gardening, at Chrisholm MetroPark, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 1 p.m. yourmetroparks.net

Tyrus Live: Nuff Said Comedy Tour, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 7:30 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org

MAY 19

Drag Me To Brunch, at Art Center Foundation, 4 N. Main St. and Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org

Nature/Nurture: Forest Bathing at Pyramid Hill, at 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 1-3 p.m. pyramidhill.org

Dayton Lane Historic District’s May Promenade Home Tours, on Dayton Street, Hamilton. 1-5 p.m. Wear comfortable walking shoes and dress appropriately for walking outdoors.

Salute to the Pioneers at Indian Creek Pioneer Church and Burial Ground, 3000 Indian Creek Road, Reily Twp. 2:30 p.m. 513-867-5835

Guided Tour of the Sorg Opera House, at 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 3-4:30 p.m. Register at sorgoperahouse.org.

MAY 21

Community Conversations: Hamilton Through Our Eyes, A Queer Youth Perspective, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St.

MAY 22

Learn it at Lunch: How To Use It!, on Zoom and at The Conservatory Classroom, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. 12:30 p.m. MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/RSVP

Live Jazz with Kelly MacKenzie-Thurley & the Phil DeGreg Trio, at Basil 1791, 241 High St., Hamilton. 6 p.m.

Summer Concert Series at The Lodge at VOA, at 7850 VOA Park Drive, West Chester. 6-9 p.m. Free, voalodge.com

Scotty Bratcher and GA-20, at RiversEdge at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Free

MAY 23

The Takeover Concert, at The Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester Twp. 6-9 p.m. Featuring Trailer Park Floosies. Free

MAY 24

Dinks & Drinks Pickleball Event, at Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, 601 North B St., Hamilton. 6-9 p.m. Open play pickleball, along with two beverages from Hydraulic Bar. $15, spookynooksports.com/hamilton

MAY 24-26

Fairfield Footlighters present “Four Old Broads,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive. fairfield-city.org

MAY 25

Jazzercise, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 9 a.m. For more information, call 262-227-7841 or email mariannemagee@comcast.net.

MAY 25-27

Taste of Cincinnati, on Fifth Street between Elm and Main Streets, Cincinnati. 11 a.m.-11 p.m. May 25-26, and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. May 27

MAY 29

Summer Concert Series at The Lodge at VOA, at 7850 VOA Park Drive, West Chester. 6-9 p.m. Free, voalodge.com

MAY 30

The Takeover Concert, at The Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester Twp. 6-9 p.m. Featuring The Naked Karate Girls. Free

Ben Chapman & Co. and Abby Hamilton, at RiversEdge at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Free

MAY 31

Red Door Community Concert, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 25 E. Walnut, Oxford. 12:15 p.m. TrioAperitif: Phillip Roberts, piano; Anne Misener, violin; Michael Ronstadt, cello. Free

Ink and Drink at Pyramid Hill, at 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 6-8 p.m. This program is for adults 21 and older. pyramidhill.org

Craftin’ with Cocktails, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive. 6-8 p.m. Register by May 16 at fairfield-city.org.

