Weekly entertainment guide: Upcoming local things to do

TODAY
- Dinks & Drinks Pickleball Event, at Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, 601 North B St., Hamilton. 6-9 p.m. Open play pickleball, along with two beverages from Hydraulic Bar. $15, spookynooksports.com/hamilton
- Cooking Class with Chef Mindy: Summer BBQ, at Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, 601 North B St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. spookynooksports.com/hamilton
- Movies in the Park, at Sunset Park, Middletown. Family activities start at 7 p.m. Movie at dusk. Showing “Transformers.”
TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY
- Cirque Du Soleil presents Corteo, at Heritage Bank Center, 100 Broadway, Cincinnati. heritagebankcenter.com
SATURDAY
- Four Seasons Garden Club Plant Sale, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 8:30-11:30 a.m. Rain or shine.
- Nature Program: Spring Migration Birding, at Harbin Park, overlook shelter, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield. 8:30 a.m. Birders of all skills are welcome. fairfield-city.org
- Saturday Morning Boot Camp in the Park, at Voice of America MetroPark, Liberty Twp. 8:30 and 9:30 a.m. Meet in the grassy area in front of the lodge. 513-867-5835, ext. 220
- Family Workshop: Printed Paper Flowers at Pyramid Hill, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 10 a.m. pyramidhill.org
- Ohio State Extension Annual Plant Sale, at 1802 Princeton Road, Fairfield Twp. 10 a.m. until all items sold out. Variety of indoor and outdoor plants, vegetables, supplies and decorations.
- The Real Taco Fest, at Smale Riverfront Park, Cincinnati. Two sessions: noon to 4 p.m., and 5:30-9:30 p.m. realtacofest.com
- Watercolors: How to Harness the Colors of Nature at Pyramid Hill, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 1 p.m. pyramidhill.org
- Spring Spinning in the Village, at Governor Bebb MetroPark, Pioneer Village Area, 1979 Bebb Park Lane, Okeana. 1-3 p.m. yourmetroparks.net
- Miami Valley Ballet Theatre present “A Walk Down Abbey Road,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 2 and 7 p.m. fairfield-city.org
- Creativa Convergence, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. Sign-up for this open-mic program begins at 7 p.m. and performances start at 7:30 p.m.
- Butler Philharmonic Orchestra present Education Concert with Hamilton City Schools, at Garfield Middle School, 250 N. Fair Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. butlerphil.org/events
- Jazz & Cabaret present “Drag Show 3,” at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
- Unicorn World, at Duke Energy Convention Center, 525 Elm St., Cincinnati. 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Sunday. theunicornworld.com
SUNDAY
- Wildflower Walks, at Peffer Park Pavilion, Oxford. Meet your guide at the pavilion and wear sturdy shoes. 1 p.m. enjoyoxford.org
TUESDAY
- Animals You Know of But Not About: Echinodermata, on Zoom and in person at Gardner-Harvey Library 014 TEC SPACE, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. 4 p.m. miamioh.edu/regionals
WEDNESDAY
- Summer Concert Series at The Lodge at VOA, at 7850 VOA Park Drive, West Chester. 6-9 p.m. Free, voalodge.com
MAY 17
- Opening Reception: Colored Pencil Exhibition, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 6-8 p.m. fairfield-city.org
- Rockin’ with Rotary featuring Tyler Christopher’s Ultimate Elvis Show, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org
MAY 17-19
- The Ghostlight Stage Company present Ken Ludwig’s “Robin Hood,” at Keehner Park, 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. Free, westchesteroh.org
MAY 18
- Jazzercise, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 9 a.m. For more information, call 262-227-7841 or email mariannemagee@comcast.net.
- Cincinnati Walks for Kids, at Great American Ball Park, 100 Joe Nuxhall Way, Cincinnati. 9 a.m. A family-friendly 1-mile route, and a celebration including food, face painting, and more. Walkers will have the choice to walk in-person or virtually. cincywalks.org
- Nature in Stills: A Photographic Scavenger Hunt, at Indian Creek MetroPark, Mayer Picnic Shelter, 6500 Springfield Road, Oxford. 10 a.m. For ages 13 and older. Registration required. yourmetroparks.net
- Spring Vine Gardening, at Chrisholm MetroPark, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 1 p.m. yourmetroparks.net
- Tyrus Live: Nuff Said Comedy Tour, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 7:30 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org
MAY 19
- Drag Me To Brunch, at Art Center Foundation, 4 N. Main St. and Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org
- Nature/Nurture: Forest Bathing at Pyramid Hill, at 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 1-3 p.m. pyramidhill.org
- Dayton Lane Historic District’s May Promenade Home Tours, on Dayton Street, Hamilton. 1-5 p.m. Wear comfortable walking shoes and dress appropriately for walking outdoors.
- Salute to the Pioneers at Indian Creek Pioneer Church and Burial Ground, 3000 Indian Creek Road, Reily Twp. 2:30 p.m. 513-867-5835
- Guided Tour of the Sorg Opera House, at 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 3-4:30 p.m. Register at sorgoperahouse.org.
MAY 21
- Community Conversations: Hamilton Through Our Eyes, A Queer Youth Perspective, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St.
MAY 22
- Learn it at Lunch: How To Use It!, on Zoom and at The Conservatory Classroom, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. 12:30 p.m. MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/RSVP
- Live Jazz with Kelly MacKenzie-Thurley & the Phil DeGreg Trio, at Basil 1791, 241 High St., Hamilton. 6 p.m.
- Summer Concert Series at The Lodge at VOA, at 7850 VOA Park Drive, West Chester. 6-9 p.m. Free, voalodge.com
- Scotty Bratcher and GA-20, at RiversEdge at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Free
MAY 23
- The Takeover Concert, at The Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester Twp. 6-9 p.m. Featuring Trailer Park Floosies. Free
MAY 24
- Dinks & Drinks Pickleball Event, at Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, 601 North B St., Hamilton. 6-9 p.m. Open play pickleball, along with two beverages from Hydraulic Bar. $15, spookynooksports.com/hamilton
MAY 24-26
- Fairfield Footlighters present “Four Old Broads,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive. fairfield-city.org
MAY 25
- Jazzercise, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 9 a.m. For more information, call 262-227-7841 or email mariannemagee@comcast.net.
MAY 25-27
- Taste of Cincinnati, on Fifth Street between Elm and Main Streets, Cincinnati. 11 a.m.-11 p.m. May 25-26, and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. May 27
MAY 29
- Summer Concert Series at The Lodge at VOA, at 7850 VOA Park Drive, West Chester. 6-9 p.m. Free, voalodge.com
MAY 30
- The Takeover Concert, at The Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester Twp. 6-9 p.m. Featuring The Naked Karate Girls. Free
- Ben Chapman & Co. and Abby Hamilton, at RiversEdge at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Free
MAY 31
- Red Door Community Concert, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 25 E. Walnut, Oxford. 12:15 p.m. TrioAperitif: Phillip Roberts, piano; Anne Misener, violin; Michael Ronstadt, cello. Free
- Ink and Drink at Pyramid Hill, at 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 6-8 p.m. This program is for adults 21 and older. pyramidhill.org
- Craftin’ with Cocktails, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive. 6-8 p.m. Register by May 16 at fairfield-city.org.
